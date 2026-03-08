St Helens forward Jacob Host suffers suspected broken leg

ST HELENS forward Jacob Host is believed to have broken his leg in their 26-22 victory over Bradford Bulls.
Host came off during a second half in which they also lost George Delaney to a failed HIA following the high tackle which brought Eliot Peposhi’s red card.
“Jacob Host has a suspected broken leg – he’s probably out for the season, unfortunately,” said Saints coach Paul Rowley.
“George Delaney had a bit of a knock, but he’s fine for now.
“It’s more injuries, sadly, but I’m really happy with the win.”
Rowley admitted it was “a long night” as his side scraped a hard-earned victory and praised his team’s resilience and determination.
He said: “We all think discipline is non-negotiable, and I think that box is ticked with us. We’ve found a way to win and we’ve got a sprinkling of how I’d like us to play.
“It’s getting more difficult without all the pieces in the right places, but we are scoring tries and digging deep. We’re earning everything.
“Our spine is well-documented. We started with players out of their usual positions and were challenged, but we were comfortable coming into the season knowing we had something to settle.
“Bringing Tristan Sailor into the spine allows flexibility, and having Harry Robertson on the bench strengthens the 17-man squad.
He (Robertson) is not dropped – having him there has been invaluable. Our bench has been key in our last few games.”
Despite the challenges, St Helens have won their last three and Rowley remains optimistic about the season.
“If we continue with the characters we’ve got, in a month or two we’ll be in the vicinity of the guys at the top of the table. There’s a lot to look forward to.”