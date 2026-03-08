St Helens forward Jacob Host suffers suspected broken leg

ST HELENS forward Jacob Host is believed to have broken his leg in their 26-22 victory over Bradford Bulls.

Host came off during a second half in which they also lost George Delaney to a failed HIA following the high tackle which brought Eliot Peposhi’s red card.

“Jacob Host has a suspected broken leg – he’s probably out for the season, unfortunately,” said Saints coach Paul Rowley.

“George Delaney had a bit of a knock, but he’s fine for now.

“It’s more injuries, sadly, but I’m really happy with the win.”