Featherstone confirm Greg Worthington capture

Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the signing of Greg Worthington on a short-term loan.

As revealed on TotalRL, the centre has joined the Championship club in a deal that will likely extend to the end of the season after coming to an agreement with Toronto Wolfpack.

The 29-year-old spent several years with Featherstone at the start of his career scoring 54 tries in 101 appearances.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with the Rovers once again,” he said.

“The drive here was a bit nostalgic, thinking about the four years I was here previously. Walking into the place. Once again made me excited to lace my boots up and walk out of that tunnel and play in front of these fans once again.

“Obviously I spent a big chunk of my career at the club previously and it’s always had place in my heart so to be able to come back here even if it is on loan is something that I am really looking forward to.”