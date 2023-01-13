Featherstone Rovers agree to fixture reversal with Championship rivals

AHEAD of the 2023 Championship season, Featherstone Rovers have agreed to a fixture reversal with second-tier rivals Newcastle Thunder.
Rovers posted on Twitter: “Having carefully reviewed all the options available, we have agreed to reverse our league fixtures with @ThunderRugby.”
As such Featherstone will now play Thunder at home on 26 February and travel to Kingston Park for the reverse fixture on 9 September.
The fixture has been moved because Newcastle are concerned with Carabao cup clash if Newcastle United make the final, a Featherstone spokesman has said.
Rovers explored Saturday lunchtime and Friday night but felt this was the least disruptive option for supporters.
