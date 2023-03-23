Featherstone Rovers and Widnes Vikings veterans banned alongside Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity reserve stars

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has been busy following the latest round of Betfred Championship, Betfred League One and Reserve grade fixtures.
14 players have ben charged with six players banned including Featherstone Rovers veteran Craig Kopczak and Widnes Vikings halfback Danny Craven.
Here is the list in full:
Oliver Agar – Castleford Tigers Reserves – Dangerous Contact – Grade C – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Brad Clavering – Midlands Hurricanes – Dangerous Contact – Grade A – Not applicable
Mathieu Cozza – Featherstone Rovers – Dangerous Contact – Grade A – Not applicable
Danny Craven – Widnes Vikings – Striking – Grade C – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Bailey Dawson – Castleford Tigers – Reserves – Dangerous Contact – Grade B – £25 Fine
Jacob Fairbank – Halifax Panthers – Dangerous Contact – Grade C – 2 Match Penalty Notice
Artur Hingano – York Knights – High Tackle – Grade A – Not applicable
Toby Hughes – Salford Red Devils Reserves – Punching – Grade D – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £25 Fine
Craig Kopczak – Featherstone Rovers – High Tackle – Grade C – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Ethan Natoli – London Broncos – Other Contrary Behaviour – Grade B – £125 Fine
Joe Potter – Hull KR Reserves – Dangerous Contact – Grade B – £25 Fine
Brendan Santi – Keighley Cougars – Other Contrary Behaviour – Grade A – Not applicable
Nikau Williams – Newcastle Thunder – Contact with Match Official – Grade C – 1 Match Penalty Notice
Dane Windrow – Wakefield Trinity – Punching – Grade D – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £25 Fine