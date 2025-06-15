Featherstone Rovers bounce back from Wembley loss to edge Hunslet

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 26 HUNSLET 24
TOM KELLY, Millennium Stadium, Sunday
FEATHERSTONE bounced back after their Wembley disappointment to beat Hunslet in a close contest for a fourth straight win.
Rovers, beaten in extra time by York in the 1895 Cup final in London, started strongly here with two tries inside the first quarter of an hour, both from right winger Derrell Olpherts and converted by Ben Reynolds.
But Hunslet hit back with Greg Eden scoring against his former side after a Featherstone mix-up, then Billy Jowitt crashing under the sticks. Jowitt added both goals, and the game was level by the half-hour mark.
Going into the second half and with Featherstone playing down the slope, the next try seemed like it would be important,
Experienced James Glover duly broke through the Hunslet defence five minutes in and ran 40 metres to notch, with Reynolds again adding the two, then after 53 minutes, kicking a penalty-goal for a 20-12 advantage.
But the visitors struck back again after 62, with a lovely offload by Hull FC loanee Ryan Westerman falling into the arms of Eden, who grabbed his second try, goaled by Jowitt.
Featherstone stayed in front and with their opponents conceding costly penalties and set restarts, extended their lead from two back to eight points.
Jimmy Beckett did the damage on 67 minutes, breaking through a tiring Hunslet defence to give the home supporters a try to cheer.
Experienced former Super League player Reynolds again slotted the goal, taking him past the 1,500 career points mark in the process.
With four minutes left, Featherstone were desperate for the hooter with Hunslet throwing everything they could at their hosts.
Australian hooker Kobe Rugless handed a low pass to Jowitt, who skipped through a posse of Featherstone players and pounced for his second try and his side’s fourth, then added the conversion to spark hopes of what would have been a third league win.
However they were thwarted, although coach Dean Muir will surely take a number of positives from a performance which was much improved on the 54-4 home defeat by Oldham in their previous outing.
Now Hunslet will aim to topple Barrow at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday while Featherstone prepare to host Halifax on Friday.
GAMESTAR: Featherstone halfback Ben Reynolds was the important difference in this match with his experience and kicks telling.
GAMEBREAKER: Reynolds’ fifth goal put Rovers eight points to the good again with less than a quarter of an hour remaining.
MATCHFACTS
ROVERS
1 Caleb Aekins
2 Derrell Olpherts
5 Gareth Gale
29 James Glover
23 Connor Wynne
28 Ryan Hampshire
6 Ben Reynolds
26 King Vuniyayawa
9 Will Jubb
10 Jimmy Beckett
11 Brad Day
17 Clay Webb
13 Danny Addy
Subs (all used)
22 Calum Turner
8 Gadwin Springer
37 Nathan Wilde
20 Josh Hardcastle
Tries: Olpherts (4, 13), Glover (45), Beckett (67)
Goals: Reynolds 5/5
HUNSLET
4 Billy Jowitt
16 Greg Eden
39 Ryan Westerman
19 Liam Welham
21 Coby Nichol
38 Lee Gaskell
6 Lachlan Hanneghan
17 Keelan Foster
34 Mason Corbett
18 Brad Clavering
11 Ethan Wood
41 Will Kirby
25 Kobe Rugless
Subs (all used)
14 Cam Berry
8 Harvey Hallas
31 Kevin Larroyer
40 Brett Bailey
Tries: Eden (22, 62), Jowitt (27, 76)
Goals: Jowitt 4/4
SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 12-12; 18-12, 20-12, 20-18, 26-18, 26-24
Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match
Rovers: Ben Reynolds; Hunslet: Billy Jowitt
Penalty count: 7-4
Half-time: 12-12
Referee: Tara Jones
Attendance: 1,897