Featherstone Rovers bounce back from Wembley loss to edge Hunslet

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 26 HUNSLET 24

TOM KELLY, Millennium Stadium, Sunday

FEATHERSTONE bounced back after their Wembley disappointment to beat Hunslet in a close contest for a fourth straight win.

Rovers, beaten in extra time by York in the 1895 Cup final in London, started strongly here with two tries inside the first quarter of an hour, both from right winger Derrell Olpherts and converted by Ben Reynolds.

But Hunslet hit back with Greg Eden scoring against his former side after a Featherstone mix-up, then Billy Jowitt crashing under the sticks. Jowitt added both goals, and the game was level by the half-hour mark.

Going into the second half and with Featherstone playing down the slope, the next try seemed like it would be important,

Experienced James Glover duly broke through the Hunslet defence five minutes in and ran 40 metres to notch, with Reynolds again adding the two, then after 53 minutes, kicking a penalty-goal for a 20-12 advantage.

But the visitors struck back again after 62, with a lovely offload by Hull FC loanee Ryan Westerman falling into the arms of Eden, who grabbed his second try, goaled by Jowitt.

Featherstone stayed in front and with their opponents conceding costly penalties and set restarts, extended their lead from two back to eight points.

Jimmy Beckett did the damage on 67 minutes, breaking through a tiring Hunslet defence to give the home supporters a try to cheer.

Experienced former Super League player Reynolds again slotted the goal, taking him past the 1,500 career points mark in the process.

With four minutes left, Featherstone were desperate for the hooter with Hunslet throwing everything they could at their hosts.

Australian hooker Kobe Rugless handed a low pass to Jowitt, who skipped through a posse of Featherstone players and pounced for his second try and his side’s fourth, then added the conversion to spark hopes of what would have been a third league win.

However they were thwarted, although coach Dean Muir will surely take a number of positives from a performance which was much improved on the 54-4 home defeat by Oldham in their previous outing.

Now Hunslet will aim to topple Barrow at the South Leeds Stadium on Sunday while Featherstone prepare to host Halifax on Friday.

GAMESTAR: Featherstone halfback Ben Reynolds was the important difference in this match with his experience and kicks telling.

GAMEBREAKER: Reynolds’ fifth goal put Rovers eight points to the good again with less than a quarter of an hour remaining.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Derrell Olpherts

5 Gareth Gale

29 James Glover

23 Connor Wynne

28 Ryan Hampshire

6 Ben Reynolds

26 King Vuniyayawa

9 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

13 Danny Addy

Subs (all used)

22 Calum Turner

8 Gadwin Springer

37 Nathan Wilde

20 Josh Hardcastle

Tries: Olpherts (4, 13), Glover (45), Beckett (67)

Goals: Reynolds 5/5

HUNSLET

4 Billy Jowitt

16 Greg Eden

39 Ryan Westerman

19 Liam Welham

21 Coby Nichol

38 Lee Gaskell

6 Lachlan Hanneghan

17 Keelan Foster

34 Mason Corbett

18 Brad Clavering

11 Ethan Wood

41 Will Kirby

25 Kobe Rugless

Subs (all used)

14 Cam Berry

8 Harvey Hallas

31 Kevin Larroyer

40 Brett Bailey

Tries: Eden (22, 62), Jowitt (27, 76)

Goals: Jowitt 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 12-6, 12-12; 18-12, 20-12, 20-18, 26-18, 26-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: Ben Reynolds; Hunslet: Billy Jowitt

Penalty count: 7-4

Half-time: 12-12

Referee: Tara Jones

Attendance: 1,897