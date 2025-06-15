Leeds Rhinos hit treble figures in destruction of Warrington Wolves

LEEDS RHINOS 110 WARRINGTON WOLVES 0

LORRAINE MARSDEN, AMT Headingley, Sunday

LEEDS ran in 20 tries as they claimed an easy first win of the season and broke the record for their highest-ever victory.

Ebony Stead led the way with four tries, while Evie Cousins and Sophie Nuttall each bagged hat-tricks as Warrington barely got a look in.

The Leeds onslaught started as early as the third minute when Izzy Northrop crossed from 20 metres out.

Cousins, Stead, Ella Donnelly and Bethan Dainton added further tries in a near faultless opening quarter, with Mel Howard slotting over all five conversions.

A further four tries followed before half-time with Cousins, Northrop and Stead all getting their second of the afternoon, before Nuttall’s first, along with Howard’s ninth goal, made it 54-0 at the break.

Any hopes the Wolves had of some respite in the second half were extinguished as Stead and Cousins both crossed again before Lucy Murray and Ruby Bruce also scored before the hour mark.

Donnelly, Liv Whitehead, Stead, Shannon Brown, Murray and Nuttall, twice, added further tries before the final hooter to compound Warrington’s misery.

Howard, who left the field early for a well-earned rest, finished with twelve successful conversions, with Ruby Walker adding three out of four attempts late in the game.

RHINOS: 2 Ebony Stead, 18 Liv Whitehead, 5 Sophie Nuttall, 4 Evie Cousins, 24 Tally Bryer, 6 Mel Howard, 7 Ruby Walker, 10 Izzy Northrop, 9 Keara Bennett, 15 Ella Donnelly, 12 Lucy Murray, 11 Shannon Brown, 13 Bethan Dainton. Subs (all used): 14 Ruby Bruce, 16 Kaiya Glynn, 21 Grace Short, 22 Connie Boyd

Tries: Northrop (3, 29), Cousins (10, 26, 54), Stead (12, 32, 48, 69), Donnelly (14, 61), Dainton (19), Nuttall (38, 79, 80), Murray (57, 74), Bruce (59), Whitehead (65), Brown (72); Goals: Howard 12/16, Walker 3/4

WOLVES: 5 Sydney Alderman-Smith, 21 Isabelle Malyon, 4 Hannah Goddard, 19 Nicole Barnett, 30 Libby Hadfield, 13 Millie Bell, 1 Hollie Gregory, 10 Megan Condliffe, 19 Hollie Brussels, 24 Jess Panayiotou, 17 Albany-D Coates, 2 Kerrie Evans, 8 Ellie Dooney. Subs (all used): 9 Dani Bound, 3 Lucy Pinter, 26 Olivia Hill, 20 Regan Davies

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0, 36-0, 42-0, 48-0, 54-0; 58-0, 64-0, 70-0, 74-0, 80-0, 84-0, 88-0, 94-0, 100-0, 104-0, 110-0

Half-time: 54-0