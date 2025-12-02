Featherstone Rovers’ financial problems continue as club named in Championship fixture list

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS’ financial problems continue to affect the Championship side, despite the club being named on the fixture list for 2026.

There have been question marks over the future of both Featherstone and Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2026 campaign.

However, both clubs have been named on the fixture list, prompting a response from the Rovers’ hierarchy.

On social media, Rovers revealed that the financial problems being suffered by the club are continuing, but that the aim is still to compete next season.

“Rovers can confirm that the club has been included in the Betfred Championship fixtures for 2026, although the club is still currently in the process of working through its financial problems,” the club said in a statement.

“We had hoped to have been able to provide an update before now, but the process is taking longer than we had hoped as we continue to work with our professional advisors. The club is hoping this process can be concluded shortly and provide more information as soon as it is able to.

“In the meantime, we can again confirm we are aiming to have a team competing in the league and hope that fans will be eagerly looking at both home and away fixtures.”

Following the resignation of key backer Paddy Handley as chairman and owner back in September, former owner Mark Campbell returned to Rovers.

Handley, who only took charge of Rovers 18 months ago, said that “varying agendas” made it “impossible” to deliver his plans at the West Yorkshire club, who have had a string of financial issues over the last decade and are facing a winding-up petition from HMRC.

Handley, 50, replaced long-serving Campbell as chairman in August of last year, having joined the board two months earlier.