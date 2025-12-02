Super League pair become Perth Bears’ first two confirmed signings

LEEDS RHINOS centre Harry Newman and new Catalans Dragons recruit Toby Sexton have become the first two confirmed signings of the Perth Bears.

The Bears, coached by Australia boss Mal Meninga, will join the NRL as its newest franchise in 2027 and speculation has been mounting in recent weeks about who could potentially be making the switch to the Western Australia club.

Now it has been confirmed that Newman, who has played for Leeds his entire career until now, and Sexton, who has yet to even play a game for Catalans, are the two flagship recruits for the Bears.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Toby and Harry to the Perth Bears in what is a truly historic day for our club,” coach Mal Meninga said.

“Both players have all the attributes and qualities I’m looking for when building out our roster. Toby is proven leader that works hard to make his teammates better.

“He is a quality person who I know will make the most of the opportunity to be a trailblazer for the Perth Bears.

“Harry is a Test player who has been a part of the successful Leeds Rhinos system for several years.

“He has the skillset and experience to make an immediate impact in the NRL and I’m really excited to see what he can do when gets here in 2027.”

England international Newman has scored 46 tries in 129 appearances for the Rhinos, including 12 in 30 – both career-best figures – this year as Leeds finished in the top four for the first time since 2017, the season he made his first-team debut.

Sexton, meanwhile, has made 65 NRL appearances for Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans.