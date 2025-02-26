Featherstone Rovers part ways with James Ford with immediate effect

JAMES FORD has left Featherstone Rovers with immediate effect.

Rovers have won one and lost one of their opening two games of the Championship season and face Keighley Cougars in the 1895 Cup this weekend.

But, Ford will not be at the helm with Rovers confirming the news this afternoon.

The club said: “We wish James all the best for the future and thank him for his hard work through a transitional period for the Club

“Further announcements will be made shortly about the Club’s plans moving forward.”