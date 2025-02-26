Konrad Hurrell set for another week in Championship as St Helens boss Paul Wellens makes admission on injury

PAUL WELLENS has revealed that Konrad Hurrell’s neck injury was so severe that he could have retired at one point.

Hurrell has been plying his trade for Halifax Panthers in the Championship in recent weeks following a dual-registration move from St Helens.

However, the former Tonga international has not played for Saints since July last year and had to undergo surgery on a neck issue.

Now Wellens has hailed Hurrell for the way in which he is getting himself back fit after such a horrendous injury.

“Konrad will continue to get games in the Championship. I can’t credit him enough for his attitude towards the dual-registration,” Wellens said.

“He was the one knocking on my door get some good game time and his approach has been first-class towards it.

“He has a huge influence on this group, he is a leader in this environment and someone who can lighten the mood.

“People probably won’t understand the enormity of the surgery Konrad went through so to find himself in the position he is in at the moment is a credit to him.

“He had neck surgery which almost meant he wouldn’t play again. I’ve been clear with Konrad that it’s not about where he fits, it’s about what he needs to do.

“More than likely he will play again at Halifax this week. I’m not saying he can’t play for us next week.”