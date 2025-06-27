Featherstone Rovers release forward with immediate effect

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have released forward Jack Arnold with immediate effect.

Arnold joined the Championship side from Rochdale Hornets ahead of the 2024 season and made 13 appearances in his first year.

But the 27-year-old has been limited to six games for Rovers this season and was most recently on loan with League One outfit Goole Vikings.

Featherstone said Arnold had been allowed to leave on “compassionate grounds”, adding that “Jack has always represented the Rovers with pride, commitment, and professionalism”.