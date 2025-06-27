Injuries take toll on Widnes Vikings as St Helens man joins on loan

WIDNES VIKINGS coach Allan Coleman says he and his squad have the spirit and will to cope with the loss of a quartet of key players to injury as they work to get their campaign back on track.

Centre Jack Owens, scrum-half Tom Gilmore, hooker Jordan Johnstone and forward Lewis Hall were all forced off during the home clash with York, when Widnes led 18-0 before succumbing 36-18.

Coleman’s side had been aiming to build on an encouraging performance in drawing 24-24 at home to Halifax, and started encouragingly before Owens, Gilmore, whose two goals left him two points short of 1,000 for his career, and Johnstone departed in quick succession during the first half.

Hall left the field later on, with the absence of the four an obvious disruption ahead of a home clash with Toulouse tomorrow (Saturday), before which St Helens halfback Will Roberts has arrived on a two-week loan.

Widnes, chasing a second successive play-off appearance, kicked off the league season with an 18-14 win over Toulouse in France, and were fourth in March, but have since slipped out of the top six.

Injuries have been an issue all year, but Coleman is hoping to have experienced backs Matty Fleming and Dec Patton back soon, and is defiant in the face of adversity.

“The York game was a kick in the teeth, because we had started well, and looked to be building on a good display against Halifax,” he explained.

“We were executing the gameplan as we wanted to, but losing the three in the first half had an effect.

“They are all key to the way we play, Gilly is our chief organiser, and we had to reshuffle on the hoof, which took its toll.

“It was disappointing, but there is a togetherness about the squad. We’re getting closer to where we were earlier in the season. We’ll keep at it.”