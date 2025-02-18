Featherstone Rovers release overseas signing with immediate effect on compassionate grounds

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have released overseas signing Zach Herring immediately on compassionate grounds.

The 23-year-old only joined the West Yorkshire club on a one-year deal after linking up with Rovers from Newcastle Knights – where he failed to make an NRL appearance.

However, Herring was instrumental in the Knights’ New South Wales Cup side, making 20 appearances throughout the 2024 campaign.

The halfback has now departed after making his Championship debut in Featherstone’s win over Doncaster at the weekend.

Rovers posted on X: “The Club can announce that unfortunately Zach Herring will be released from his contract with immediate effect on compassionate grounds. We wish Zach all the best for the future.”

Upon making the move to Rovers, Herring had said: “As soon as the chance came up to make the move to the UK with Fev, I jumped at it, it’s a massive opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get going.

“It’s going to be a completely new experience for me; it’s exciting to get out of my comfort zone and I’m ready to show the club and the fans what I can do.

“I’m joining a really talented squad, full of quality players, I’m looking forward to earning a spot in the 17 and having an impact.”