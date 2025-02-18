Harvey Barron signs contract extension with Hull FC

HARVEY BARRON has signed a new two-year deal with Hull FC which will see the winger remain at the club until the end of the 2027 Super League season.

Barron has scored 11 tries in 21 appearances for Hull FC, including a brace in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup earlier this month.

Another graduate of Hull’s Academy, Barron made a strong start to the 2025 Super League season in Round One running for 128 metres from 20 carries against Catalans Dragons.

Barron, upon signing a new deal, said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be staying at the club for two more years.

“What is really encouraging at the moment is the fact that the club are backing the youth a lot. Us young boys learned a lot from last year.

“Being rewarded with the number 2 shirt just showed me the trust and faith the club has in me, which was a brilliant feeling.

He added: “The club has done so much for me over the last few years, so it’s now down to me to repay everyone here at Hull FC, including the fans.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby Richie Myler, said: “Harvey is a player we are really pleased to be holding onto for a number of reasons.

“Not only is he a fantastic athlete, but he is a great player to have in the dressing room. People can sometimes be fooled by Harvey’s jovial demeanour, but he is a serious competitor, driven by his attitude to hard work and improving.

“Harvey’s progression is a nod to our Academy, as well. Our youngsters can look up to the likes of Harvey and shape their own personal progression around his impressive development within the last few years.”