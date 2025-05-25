James Glover stars on debut as Featherstone Rovers beat misfiring Batley Bulldogs

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS 46 BATLEY BULLDOGS 4

DAN FOWLER, Millennium Stadium, Sunday

FEATHERSTONE backed up their clinical 1895 Cup semi-final triumph with a professional performance against misfiring Batley.

Debutant James Glover, fresh from his midweek move out of Sheffield, hit the ground running with a two-try performance, whilst playmakers Ben Reynolds and Ryan Hampshire effortlessly pulled the strings.

Right from the off, Featherstone won the territory battle with some suffocating defence which gave them a platform to flourish in attack.

The deadlock was broken in the ninth minute with Derrell Olpherts finishing a slick move to the right flank, featuring Hampshire and fullback Caleb Aekins. Reynolds converted for the first of five faultless conversions in the opening stanza.

Rovers made it back-to-back scores with more quick play that Batley simply couldn’t handle. Glover made a break through the Bulldogs’ rearguard before spotting the onrushing Reynolds to his right to dot down.

At only 12-0, Batley would have been hoping for the next score to try and get a handle on the game. And knock-on from Gareth Gale, spilling Paul Foulstone’s kick-off, perhaps gave them hope. Brandon Moore was held up on the fifth before Josh Woods’ grubber won a goal-line dropout.

But what followed summed up the Bulldogs’ afternoon, Rovers spotting a big gap in the middle of the field and subsequently kicking the ball there before reclaiming it.

Featherstone notched their third try of the afternoon on 19 minutes, with Glover – having already set one up earlier in the game – getting himself over the line for his first score in Rovers colours.

Smelling blood, Rovers, and in particular Hampshire, continued to dominate proceedings as they racked up two more tries before the interval. A cut-out ball from the former Super League halfback sent Bailey O’Connor racing down the wing before passing back inside for Hampshire to score.

In the next set, a 40/20 from Hampshire set Featherstone up for another profitable foray forward. Fast hands to the left wing gave Gale one of the easier scores of his career, with a 30-0 lead at the break being exactly what Featherstone deserved.

After receiving what you’d assume was a severe dressing down from coach Mark Moxon, Batley did look more solid in the second half but they were spared slightly as Featherstone – with one eye on Wembley – gave Reynolds and Hampshire early rests in the final quarter.

Rovers added to their tally with tries either side of the hour mark, the first coming from Connor Jones after polished interplay from Reynolds, Brad Day and Glover prior to the latter completing his brace. Reynolds converted the first before being subbed off, with Hampshire taking over the kicking duties to make it 42-0.

Batley did give their hardy followers something to cheer when Ollie Greensmith broke the Bulldogs’ duck with a strong effort on 64 minutes.

The final points of the afternoon came 12 minutes from time, going the way of the hosts as Josh Hardcastle powered through. Hampshire, before making way, struck the post with his conversion attempt.

Paul Cooke will have certainly liked what he saw from his Rovers troops, whilst Batley will be needing to find an extremely quick fix before Toulouse’s visit to Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

GAMESTAR: James Glover was dangerous on debut for the Rovers, scoring twice whilst having his hand in a couple more.

GAMEBREAKER: Glover’s first try made it 18-0 in as many minutes and that proved to be an insurmountable advantage.

MATCHFACTS

ROVERS

1 Caleb Aekins

2 Derrell Olpherts

24 Bailey O’Connor

29 James Glover

5 Gareth Gale

6 Ben Reynolds

28 Ryan Hampshire

8 Gadwin Springer

9 Will Jubb

10 Jimmy Beckett

11 Brad Day

17 Clay Webb

37 Nathan Wilde

Subs (all used)

14 Connor Jones

16 King Vuniyayawa

20 Josh Hardcastle

25 Jack Arnold

Tries: Olpherts (9), Reynolds (12), Glover (19, 61), Hampshire (31), Gale (34), Jones (58), Hardcastle (68)

Goals: Reynolds 6/6, Hampshire 1/2

BULLDOGS

33 Paul Foulstone

26 Alfie Dean

3 Ollie Greensmith

5 Elliot Kear

2 Joe Burton

6 Ben White

7 Josh Woods

8 Adam Gledhill

14 Brandon Moore

10 Luke Cooper

11 Dane Manning

15 Nyle Flynn

13 James Brown

Subs (all used)

14 Alistair Leak

16 Michael Ward

27 Isaac Shaw

31 Noah High

Tries: Greensmith (64)

Goals: Woods 0/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 24-0, 30-0; 36-0, 42-0, 42-4, 46-4

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rovers: James Glover; Bulldogs: Dane Manning

Penalty count: 5-4

Half-time: 30-0

Referee: Cameron Worsley