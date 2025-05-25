Red-hot Wigan Warriors reach century against Barrow Raiders

WIGAN WARRIORS 106 BARROW RAIDERS 6

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Robin Park Arena, Sunday

CAN anyone stop the Wigan Warriors juggernaut?

It is looking unlikely so far as Denis Betts’ much-changed side ran in 19 tries and surpassed a century of points against a Barrow Raiders who did not know what had hit them from the start.

Tiana Powell, Georgia Wilson, Shaniah Power, Megan Williams, Cerys Marsh and Emily Veivers all dropped out of the team that beat York last time out, but the fact they were replaced by Ruby Hunter, Kaitlin Hilton, Holly Speakman, Rachel Thompson, Vicky Molyneux and Rease Casey indicated the strength in depth Betts has at his disposal.

The changes had very little effect on the Warriors’ early-season form as they once again crossed the line early and got a roll on – a roll that Barrow were unable to stop.

Sisters Eva and Ruby Hunter, and Ellise Derbyshire all ended up with hat-tricks, while Grace Banks, and Kaitlin Hilton bagged two each.

Isabel Rowe missed two conversions in each half, but still ended up with 30 points to her name.

The game was realistically over as a contest within half an hour as Ruby Hunter scored twice in the opening six minutes, before Speakman, Cerys Jones, Eva Hunter (twice) and Molyneux all touched down.

Barrow had got one back through Jodie Morey, converted by Nicole Stewart, in that period with some rare possession, but Wigan were 38-6 up and scoring at a rate over over a point per minute.

The Warriors scored further first-half tries through Derbyshire and Molly Jones to ring the half century before the break.

The onslaught continued after the restart when Banks and Hilton both crossed inside the opening seven minutes. Derbyshire added her second soon after, before Ruby Hunter completed her hat-trick and Hilton bagged her second.

With just over an hour on the clock Jenna Foubister crossed, and in the final ten minutes Wigan completed the rout through Derbyshire’s hat-trick score, Banks’ second, Eva Hunter’s third and a final effort from Mia Atherton.

WARRIORS: 1 Grace Banks, 24 Ruby Hunter, 23 Kaitlin Hilton, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 20 Holly Speakman, 19 Remi Wilton, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 11 Eva Hunter, 15 Cerys Jones, 14 Rachel Thompson. Subs (all used): 8 Mary Coleman, 12 Vicky Molyneux, 16 Rease Casey, 22 Mia Atherton.

Tries: R Hunter (3, 6, 59), Speakman (12), C Jones (21), E Hunter (24, 26, 77), Molyneux (30), Derbyshire (32, 52, 70), M Jones (37), Banks (42, 74), Hilton (46, 55), Foubister (64), Atherton (80); Goals: Rowe 15/19

RAIDERS: 16 Charlotte Todhunter, 2 Shannon Parker, 3 Maddie Neale, 8 Kelly Friend, 4 Claire Hutchinson, 6 Kerrie-Ann Smith, 7 Beth Pattinson, 14 Mia Dobson, 9 Beth Lindsay, 10 Jodie Morley, 11 Emily Stirzaker, 18 Fran Harley, 13 Nicole Stewart. Subs (all used): 12 Leah Clough, 19 Amy Sunderland, 22 Jodie Crawford, 24 Becca Harley.

Tries: Morley (17); Goals: Stewart 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 16-0, 16-6, 22-6, 28-6, 34-6, 38-6, 44-6, 50-6; 56-6, 60-6, 66-6, 72-6, 78-6, 84-6, 88-6, 94-6, 100-6, 106-6

Half-time: 50-6