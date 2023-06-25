Featherstone Rovers star taken to hospital with serious-looking injury

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS survived a scare in the Championship today following their trip to the York Knights.

Eventually, Sean Long’s men ran out 24-8 winners, but the good win was dampened by the news that star forward Jack Bussey has been taken to hospital for an x-ray on his leg.

Add into the mix the loss of Josh Hardcastle and Brad Day and it was a costly win for Rovers as they extended their lead at the top of the Championship table to eight points.

Hardcastle was helped from the field in the 65th minute with what appeared to be a knee injury whilst Bussey was substituted in just the 13th minute with a long stoppage in play.

Everyone at League Express passes on their well-wishes to the Featherstone man.