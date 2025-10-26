Featherstone Rovers winding-up petition adjourned as Chris Hamilton joins club

THE winding-up petition filed against Featherstone Rovers has been adjourned until December.

The club were sent to court by HMRC over a reported £120,000 tax bill.

The adjournment last Wednesday gives returning board member Mark Campbell further time to improve Featherstone’s financial position.

Former club chairman Campbell returned to the helm last month after the departures of Paddy Handley, who was chairman and key backer, and chief executive Martin Vickers.

Featherstone are also said to have brought in Chris Hamilton, the former Oldham chairman and Widnes head of operations.

As well as the tax issue, the club have admitted that “numerous bills” have gone unpaid, but committed to speak with suppliers and sponsors to honour contracts.

A statement from the board recently acknowledged: “The club faces a difficult and uncertain winter, this much is true. Tough decisions will need to be made.

“It is a huge job to rebuild and we are having to take some backwards steps to clear the decks first, but we are committed to taking the club forward.”