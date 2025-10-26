Whitehaven sign trio including rival winger and ex-Widnes Vikings prop

WHITEHAVEN have made three further signings, including winger Dave Eccleston from rivals Workington.

The 29-year-old returns to Whitehaven after two seasons away having previously scored 14 tries in 46 appearances in the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

A former St Helens Academy player, Eccleston worked under current Whitehaven coach Anthony Murray at North Wales Crusaders.

Murray said: “I’ve had the privilege of coaching Dave over a number of seasons, so I know exactly what he brings to a team. He’s an experienced winger who does the tough yards, makes the hard metres and consistently puts the team first.

“His work rate, attitude, and professionalism are top class, and it’s great to have him back in the squad. He’s a proven performer who knows what it means to represent the club.”

Another player returning is prop Brett Bailey, who joins from Widnes.

The 21-year-old featured six times for Whitehaven on loan from St Helens in 2024, and had some time at Hunslet last season.

Murray added: “We’re really pleased to bring Brett back to the club. He’s a young player with a great attitude and a strong work ethic.

“Having come through the St Helens Academy and earned a contract with their Reserves, he’s had an excellent rugby education. His time here on loan showed us what he’s capable of, and his year at Widnes in the Championship has given him valuable experience at this level.

“We believe he’s developed into a well-rounded player who will add real quality and energy to our squad. We’re looking forward to working with him and helping him continue his progression.”

Completing the trio is a teenager from the community game in the shape of versatile forward Ben Pearce.

The 18-year-old joins from Hensingham and has spent time in the Academy systems at Warrington and Newcastle Thunder.

Murray said: “After returning (from Warrington) to his community club Hensingham, Ben enjoyed a very strong season, putting in some stand-out individual performances which caught our attention.

“He’s a talented and driven young player with a great attitude and a willingness to learn. We’re looking forward to helping him continue his development within our environment and seeing him push for opportunities at first-team level in the future.”