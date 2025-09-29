Fenton Rogers signs long-term Huddersfield Giants contract

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have secured homegrown prop Fenton Rogers to a new four-year deal.

Rogers was due to be out of contract at the end of next season but is now committed to Huddersfield until the end of 2029.

The 22-year-old came through the club’s academy, making his first-team debut in 2023 and playing eight further games the following year.

This season has been his best yet, playing 17 times for the Giants and demonstrating his value for the long term.

Huddersfield director of rugby Andy Kelly said: “With Fenton being another one that has come through our system, it highlights the pathway that we have here at the Giants.

“Fenton has proven himself and earned a contract, and is an integral part of the future of the squad.

“I’m pleased that he has committed his long-term future at the club and I’m extremely excited to see what the future holds for him.”

It’s not been all smooth sailing for Rogers, who would have played more games this season if not for injury.

He has been well travelled in his development, making appearances for Oldham, Rochdale Hornets, Halifax, London Broncos and, in each of the past three years, Bradford Bulls.

Last year he was suspended by Huddersfield after being charged with drink-driving, to which he later pleaded guilty.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for me personally with injuries and things, but I’m loving being back in the team with the lads,” said Rogers.

“I’ve been with the club since I was young, so to be staying on here for the foreseeable future is huge for me and I can’t wait to get started on pre-season.”