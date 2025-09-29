Hull FC add French international to squad

HULL FC have signed outside back Arthur Romano from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.

The French international has spent his whole career to date in his homeland, scoring 21 tries in 92 appearances for Catalans since his debut in 2017.

But he was among 12 players released by the Perpignan club ahead of their squad rebuild under coach Joel Tomkins.

Romano, who has six France caps, has been snapped up by a Hull side on an upward curve despite missing out on a place in the Super League play-offs.

He is the seventh player to move to the MKM Stadium for 2026 but only the second back, alongside playmaker Jake Arthur, following forwards Sam Lisone, Connor Bailey, Joe Batchelor, James Bell and Harvie Hill.

Gareth Ellis, Hull’s director of rugby, believes 28-year-old Romano is just the kind of addition they need to give them the squad to compete.

“As somebody who has played nearly 100 Super League games, Arthur is a great pick-up for us because of the competition he will offer for places in the outside backs,” said Ellis.

“We know we need to add some quality in depth to the squad, and I think if you look at some of the recruits we have made for 2026, you can say we are taking the right steps to address that.

“Arthur is an evasive player, one of the key attributes you need as a modern day outside back. He’s strong, powerful and fast.”

Romano said: “It’s an honour to join a historic club like Hull FC, with its proud tradition and passionate supporters.

“I’m really excited to take on this new challenge in a different country and culture, and I’m looking forward to meeting my new team-mates.

“I’m fully committed to giving my best every day and working hard to help the team achieve its goals.”