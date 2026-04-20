Fiji ‘can compete with the best teams’ says Sunia Turuva

Wests Tigers winger Sunia Turuva brings energy wherever he goes – and the Fiji international hopes the Bati can carry that spirit into the 2026 World Cup.

ASK around Wests Tigers about the club’s CEOs – Chief Energy Officers – and two names quickly come up: Jarome Luai and Sunia Turuva.

The Samoan and Fijian internationals bring the music and dancing to the dressing room, lead the banter and make sure team-mates stay relaxed when they are not engaged in the hard grind of an NRL season.

That unofficial role also translates to Turuva’s national team, the Fiji Bati, although he acknowledges he has a few helpers when it comes to fun and banter when gathering for international fixtures.

“There’s a lot of energy, and everyone’s yelling, everyone’s making fun of each other,” the 23-year-old Sydney-born winger told Rugby League World.

“I don’t know where I get it from. My brothers are pretty quiet and my friends are quiet. I’m not too sure, but I’m just trying to bring energy for everyone. I think that’s just how I’m trying to play my part.”

Apart from the constant banter, the man with the nickname ’Tito’ says the immense pride and respect for their Pacific island nation plays a major part in any Fiji rugby league event.

“We do touch on that a fair bit in camp. Our coaches do remind us to stay grateful.

“There are a lot of people back home in Fiji that want to be in the position we’re in.

“We’ve got players like Viliame Kikau and Tui Kamikamica who were originally born in Fiji and they tell us stories about how they came through as well.”

Fiji lost narrowly to New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the 2021 World Cup (played in 2022), with Turuva named in the Team of the Tournament, after making it through to the semi-finals of the previous three World Cups, so they have an enviable record to maintain in 2026.

However, the form of the country – ranked seventh in the world at the 2025 Pacific Championships – was patchy at best given the quality of players available.

Fiji defeated Cook Islands but then lost 50-18 to Papua New Guinea.

“It can be a bit frustrating because we know we can perform up there with the big teams, but we just keep letting ourselves down.

“Heading into the World Cup this year we know we can compete with the big teams.

“So we need to turn up on game day to be honest and I’m hoping for us to get a couple more big names into the team.”

Speaking of big teams, they don’t come much bigger than Australia and New Zealand, who will be Fiji’s opponents in pool games along with the Cook Islands, who Turuva expects to be no pushovers.

“We have some massive games and I wouldn’t downplay that Cook Islands game because they’ll have a few big names returning for them in Valentine Holmes and Brendan Piakura.

“Then we’ve got Australia and New Zealand as well, so I think all three games will be pretty massive.

“If we want to make the quarter-finals and semi-finals we’ve got to be on it against those teams.”

Fiji will have a number of players capable of providing flair and exciting play, including Jahream Bula, Waqa Blake and possibly rugby union-bound winger Mark Nawaqanitawase.

However, Turuva points to the engine room for players he thinks can give them an edge in their World Cup campaign.

“With Kurt Donoghoe and Caleb Navale in the middle for us, they can be very good. They can muscle up with the big dogs of those other teams and can do a job.”

Despite growing up in Sydney, the Wests Tigers star loves returning ’home’ every year to see family.

The love and support he receives is a reminder of the privileged position he holds as an NRL and national team player.

“I do go home. I go back to Fiji every December.

“It’s great seeing everyone run around with their Tigers gear and their Fiji Bati gear. It is pretty special to see.

“I will go back and the family is waiting at the airport and everyone pretty much comes to see me return home.

“It is cool to see.

“So for me it’s giving back and just giving training jerseys or any gear like that.

“It’s pretty much gold for them.

“So stuff like that keeps us grounded and keeps you grateful.”

The passionate Fijian will most likely be joined by a few of his Tigers team-mates in representing Fiji at the World Cup, with Api Koroisau, Jahream Bula and Solomone Saukuru in line for Bati selection.

Until then, the goals at club and international level are clear.

“For the Tigers we need to try to find that consistency.

“It is something we chase here at training through Benji (Marshall), Jarome and Api.

“They talk about how we want to be consistent because we have a young squad.

“It is about reminding us and learning how to be consistent each day through our actions.

“I hope that can create a domino effect throughout the season.

“For Fiji Bati I am hoping we can get a few more big names over to us because it is pretty special to see what Samoa and Tonga have been doing for their nation.

“So hopefully Fiji can do the same.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 519 (April 2026)