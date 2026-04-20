Connor Wrench eyeing quick Huddersfield Giants return

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are relaxed over Connor Wrench as the centre with a history of knee injuries recovers from a fresh issue.

The Giants brought the 24-year-old former Warrington player out of retirement last month when they signed him on a three-year contract.

Wrench had become disillusioned after two anterior cruciate ligament operations, but after time away from the game acknowledged: “I probably didn’t realise what I had.”

He has played twice for his new club, but was ruled out of the home Super League derby against Leeds on Friday with another knee issue.

Thursday’s trip to Leigh may be a match too soon, but Wrench will be hopeful of being available when his old employers Warrington visit on Saturday, May 2.

“Connor took a bang to the knee, and he had a scan just to make sure we’d covered all the bases,” explained interim coach Liam Finn.

“It’s not too serious, but it might take a week or two to settle. Hopefully he’ll then be good to go.”

Former Dewsbury and Halifax coach Finn stepped up with the support of director of rugby Andy Kelly following the departure of Luke Robinson, to whom he had been assistant since September 2024.

And while he has confirmed he is eyeing the job on a permanent basis, the 42-year-old former halfback says he is comfortable waiting for the appointment process to be concluded.

“It is a goal of mine to be a head coach in Super League,” he explained.

“But I’m trying to do my job to the best of my ability and they’ll come and speak to me whenever they’re going through whatever the process is.

“I didn’t enjoy the circumstances of why it (the role) came about, but being in it and doing it, I’ve enjoyed it.”