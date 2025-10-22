Fiji power past Canada to move closer to World Cup

CANADA 0 FIJI 48

TOM LAW, Terry Fox Stadium, Brampton, Tuesday

WHEN berths for the last World Cup were announced, with automatic entries for Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands from the Pacific denying Fiji any chance of qualification, the Bulikula publicly expressed their displeasure, and vowed to fight for their spot at the top of the international game.

With a revamped qualification process, they look good money to make the final spot for the 2026 edition, having dispatched World Series hosts Canada in emphatic fashion to set up a final qualifier with Nigeria on Sunday,

Fiji raced into an early lead, scoring three unanswered tries. Both Isabella Waterman and Tahlia Marshall managed to score on the attacking left, with Fiji outnumbering Canada’s defence.

It was a similar story for Maria Paseka on the right, with Canada’s defence stretched before the winger powered over.

For a while it looked as if the game was going to get away from Canada. The Ravens did manage to fight back with a penalty and repeat sets, but Megan Pakulis was denied what some fans thought to be a try under the sticks.

The Bulikula took the initiative after half-time, with Kelilani Manu scoring on the right, before Waterman powered over in the middle and Sienna Laing also etched her name on the scoresheet.

The writing was well and truly on the wall when Paseka scored two more either side of a Marshall try.

Fiji saved the best for last however, not with their try-scoring action, but with their soulful hymn singing renditions that have become such a feature of both the women’s and men’s teams.

CANADA: 1 Petra Woods (Ontario Ospreys), 5 Lauren Mueller (London Broncos), 3 Grace Campbell (Alberta Broncos), 4 Maddy Aberg (Alberta Broncos), 2 Candace Scholten (Ontario Ospreys), 18 Alayna Scramstad (BC Storm), 7 Danielle Franada (Alberta Broncos), 24 Sarah Maguire (Alberta Broncos), 9 Caitlin Sears (Sydneham Rugby League), 10 Chantelle Crowl (St Helens), 11 Gabrielle Hindley (BC Storm), 12 Eleta Mitton (Ontario Ospreys), 13 Megan Pakulis (Gold Coast Titans). Subs (all used): 14 Alanna Fittes (Alberta Broncos), 19 Rachel Choboter (Otahuhu Leopards), 16 Ada Okonkwo (BC Storm), 17 Rebecca Kochuk (Alberta Broncos)

FIJI: 5 Cassie Staples (Cronulla Sharks), 11 Tahlia Marshall (Brisbane Tigers), 2 Isabella Waterman (Canberra Raiders), 3 Sienna Laing (Burleigh Bears), 15 Maria Paseka (St George Illawarra Dragons), 9 Sereana Naitokatoka (Canberra Raiders), 7 Luisa Yaranamu (South Sydney Rabbitohs), 8 Leilani Asham (Newcastle Knights), 6 Teaghan Hartigan (Burleigh Bears), 10 Latisha Smythe (Canterbury Bulldogs), 17 Tanika Newton (Ipswich Jets), 12 Elizabeth Naleba (Ipswich Jets), 13 Kelilani Manu (South Sydney Rabbitohs). Subs (all used): 1 Rory Muller (Parramatta Eels), 4 Joy Levy (Wests Tigers), 14 Ebony Laing (Burleigh Bears), 16 Naomi Tegu (USP Raiders)

Tries: Waterman (17, 62), Marshall (22, 76), Paseka (26, 73, 79), Manu (44), Staples (58), Laing (70); Goals: Yaranamu 3/9, Waterman 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-4, 0-8, 0-12; 0-16, 0-20, 0-26, 0-30, 0-36, 0-42, 0-48

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Women of the Match

Canada: Megan Pakulis; Fiji: Isabella Waterman

Penalty count: 2-2; Half-time: 0-12; Referee: Tara Jones