Hull FC make major off-field addition from Leeds Rhinos

HULL FC have appointed Sian Jones as the club’s new Director of Operations.

She will join Hull from Leeds Rhinos, where she spent 16 years as the Rhinos’ Head of Customer Experience.

Her position will be a new role for Hull and will see her overseeing all off-field matters and departments, including the commercial, retail, ticketing, and media and marketing teams, and she will play a significant role in the day-to-day running of the club while offering strategic support to the directors.

Speaking on her appointment, Jones said: “I feel very proud and privileged to be asked to join the club and to help move it forward with (directors) Andrew Thirkill, David Hood and Richie Myler.

“I hope my 20 years of experience working at Leeds Rhinos can help capitalise on the work that has already been achieved over the past 12 months, and help to improve and fine tune systems and processes to make the best experience for our members and supporters.

“I am really looking forward to working with the club staff, most of whom have been involved for many years and are so dedicated to the club and its past and present successes both on and off the field.

“Hull FC is a true Rugby League club which has an incredible history. As I have grown up around Hull, I understand the sheer magnitude of how much the sport means to the city, which makes me so excited to be a part of it.”

Chief Executive Richie Myler, added: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sian to the club – this is a significant appointment for the organisation and a key addition to our off-field operations.

“While on the field, we are at the beginning of a period of progress and development, our off-field departments are similarly growing and evolving all the time; digitally we enjoyed a record-breaking year, while our retail and commercial operations have enjoyed an incredibly fruitful twelve months – all of which has contributed to the club returning to Grade A status under the IMG gradings.

“Having known Sian for a number of years from my time at Leeds, I know she is an incredibly passionate and driven individual who will put her all into making her time with the club a success by bringing fresh ideas and energy, and driving standards even higher across the club.”