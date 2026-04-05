Five candidates revealed for England head coach job

THERE are five potential candidates for the England job, League Express understands.

The next head coach will be appointed on a part-time basis and only through to this autumn’s World Cup.

Sam Burgess and Steve McNamara (Warrington Wolves head coach and assistant respectively), Paul Rowley (St Helens), Brad Arthur (Leeds Rhinos) and Brian McDermott (formerly Leeds, now Gold Coast Titans assistant) are in the running.

League Express understands that Daryl Powell (Wakefield Trinity) and Matt Peet (Wigan Warriors) have not put themselves forward, while Willie Peters (Hull KR) made it clear last week that his appointment as the inaugural coach of PNG Chiefs in the NRL meant he couldn’t continue to be considered for the England job.

A panel that includes former England captain Kevin Sinfield will soon convene to interview the candidates and recommend to the RFL Board their preferred candidate by the end of this month.

On the panel alongside Sinfield, who won the 2012 Golden Boot as the world’s best player, will be new RFL non-executive director Sara Symington, interim RFL chief executive Abi Ekoku and new RFL chair Nigel Wood.

Wood, who is also chair of RL Commercial, said: “We are entering a crucial time as we bid to secure the right person to lead England’s men’s team into the upcoming World Cup.

“It is an exciting period for the sport, especially given how our athletes have already made such excellent starts to the new Super League season.

“The autumn’s Ashes series whetted the appetite for international Rugby League and everyone here is looking forward to the prospect of heading to Australia at the end of this campaign for the 17th edition of the World Cup.

“We have had applications and enquiries from a wide-range of world-class coaches, from both here and in the NRL.

“With the aid of our newly-assembled panel, we will now conduct interviews to narrow down our shortlist in readiness to find the ideal candidate.”

England are looking for a new head coach after Shaun Wane stepped down in January, his six-year spell in charge ending with an Ashes series whitewash to Australia.

The role will be part-time, unlike it was for Wane, and initially just to cover the World Cup, which England open against Tonga in Perth on October 20.