England stalwarts Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge to retire

ST HELENS greats Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge will both retire at the end of this season.

Cunningham, the current England captain, and Rudge, who preceded her as national team skipper, will end their careers following this autumn’s World Cup.

Friends since childhood, the pair – who are both 34 – have played side-by-side throughout Saints’ nine-year existence and with its previous guise, Thatto Heath Crusaders.

They have been at the forefront of the club’s success since 2013, with Cunningham contributing to all five league titles and eight Challenge Cups won in that period, and Rudge to four and seven respectively (she spent one season with Featherstone Rovers).

Both have been great figures on the international stage, with Cunningham holding 34 England caps and Rudge 33.

They are also two of the highest-profile figures in women’s rugby league, with 2021 Woman of Steel Cunningham a frequent TV pundit and Rudge building a large social media following.

Their quest to finish their careers with one final year of success will begin on Saturday, when Saints play Wigan Warriors in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

Cunningham, who captains St Helens with Rudge as vice-captain said: “Rudgey and I have had this in mind as our last year for quite a while, and we thought it was finally time to make it official so we can enjoy our last time making the final of a competition that has played such a huge part in our career.

“Rugby league has given me everything in life, and I am so grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had playing the sport I love.

“There’s still a long way to go with a Challenge Cup Final, the Women’s Super League and hopefully a World Cup at the end of the year, but knowing this is my last season just makes me even more motivated to go out and give everything I’ve got to hopefully lift some silverware with this incredible club and the most amazing group of people.”

Rudge said: “I think Jodie and I always knew that we would finish together.

“We’ve had a long career side by side and, honestly, I don’t think either of us wanted to play without the other. A long time ago, we said that when the time came, we would retire together.

“I probably do feel like I could carry on for another couple of years! But I’m certain that this is the right decision.

“I’m excited for other opportunities and being able to experience some new things.”

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: “Jodie and Emily have been at the core of the remarkable rise of women’s rugby league, both at St Helens and for England, in recent years.

“They have driven the pioneering spirit for the women’s game, and it is future generations who will really bear the fruit of their incredible efforts.

“Their playing and ambassadorial records are without equal. I’m sure there is a lot more to come, both on the pitch this season and in the furtherance and improvement of the wider game for years to come.”