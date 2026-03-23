Five potential candidates to be next Huddersfield Giants head coach

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS are looking for a new head coach following the axing of Luke Robinson after another dismal Super League defeat.

The Giants currently sit bottom of the top flight after failing to win any of their opening games of the 2026 season.

But, who could step into the fire at the Accu Stadium?

Lee Radford

Lee Radford’s stock continues to rise in the 15-man code with Northampton Saints, with the former Castleford Tigers boss taking up the role of defence coach after leaving The Jungle in early 2023. Though his spell with Castleford didn’t exactly go to plan, Radford is fondly remembered at Hull FC, where he won back-to-back Challenge Cup titles in 2016 and 2017, and scooping the Super League’s Head Coach of the Year Award in 2016. As well as being on the coaching staff of the Scotland national rugby union side, Radford is making a name for himself at Northampton.

Craig Lingard

Currently at Sheffield Eagles, Craig Lingard only has one season’s experience in Super League, but he earned considerable plaudits for the way in which he managed Castleford on a shoestring budget. The Tigers may have only won eight from 29 fixtures during the 2024 campaign, but one of those victories did include a famous win away at St Helens. A coach that can get the best out of a squad of players that aren’t the best in the competition would undoubtedly help Huddersfield return to basics after such a torrid time.

Michael Crawley

He had been linked with the Castleford Tigers job before the West Yorkshire club went with Ryan Carr, but Michael Crawley has a number of admirers Down Under. The former Canberra Raiders assistant and attacking coach now has the same role at the St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL – and it’s fair to say that Huddersfield could do with some pointers on how to get over the line in games.

Danny Ward

He may well have just returned to the London Broncos to be nearer his family, but another shot at a Super League job could be too tempting to turn down for Danny Ward. Ward was successful in keeping Castleford in the top flight back in 2023 and was part of the Hull KR coaching team that won the treble in 2025. Ward has coached in Super League before as well, almost keeping London in the first division in 2024.

Danny McGuire

It didn’t work out at Castleford in his first coaching job, but the Tigers’ turnover in head coaches in the past five years shouldn’t put off any potential suitor. A fresh start at Huddersfield could be what Danny McGuire needs to resurrect his coaching career. A young, British coach just starting out could be what the Giants need – and with such a winning pedigree that McGuire brings would inevitably yield a change in culture at the Accu Stadium. Of course, his new role at Leeds Rhinos could stand in the way, but who knows?