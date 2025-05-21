Five potential replacements for Steve McNamara at Catalans Dragons

CATALANS DRAGONS have parted ways with head coach Steve McNamara after eight years at the club.

But, who could the French side look to lead the way for the remainder of 2025 and 2026 and beyond?

Trent Robinson

All Out Rugby League revealed yesterday that former Catalans head coach Trent Robinson was being eyed up again by the French club. Robinson, who is in his 13th season at the Roosters and is the longest-serving coach in the club’s history, led the Dragons in 2011 and 2012, helping to cement the French side in the top flight. Since then, the 48-year-old’s stock has risen considerably, winning three NRL Premierships, four minor premierships and the World Club Challenge on three occasions with the Sydney Roosters. Whether Robinson would be tempted by a return to the Stade Gilbert Brutus remains to be seen, but All Out Rugby League have revealed that the feelers have been sent out.

Tony Smith

A big name that is currently out of the rugby league circles, Tony Smith has a great track record – with the exception of Hull FC – of turning the fortunes around of struggling clubs. Smith was head coach of Huddersfield Giants back in 2001, relegating the club before bringing them back up the following year having not lost a single game in the second tier. The 57-year-old then steered the Giants to tenth place in 2003 – the club’s best finish up to that date. Still out of work following his dismissal from Hull FC, Smith could certainly be one to keep an eye out for after considerable success at Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Hull KR.

Rohan Smith

Keep it in the family? Rohan Smith, like Tony, was given the elbow by his Super League club Leeds Rhinos last season, but his impact at Headingley had been instant. Smith guided the Rhinos to a Super League Grand Final in his first half a season with the West Yorkshire club, before a disappointing 2023 in which the club finished eighth. Catalans need someone to provide inspiration from the very start and Smith certainly has good history with doing that at Headingley. Smith is currently working at Queensland Cup side Norths Devils.

Danny Ward

Could Catalans continue with the English theme they undertook under Steve McNamara and go with Danny Ward? Ward is presently assistant coach at Hull KR where he has been learning his trade with one of Super League’s best young coaches in Willie Peters. Though Ward has tinkered with a head coaching role in the top flight recently with Castleford Tigers – with whom he guided to Super League safety in 2023 – a big role like the one with the Dragons could be something for Ward to sink his teeth into. Is he ready? Only time will tell.

Trent Barrett

Could Catalans go rogue and go for Trent Barrett? Barrett was, of course, in charge of Canterbury Bulldogs in 2021 before resigning in May 2022 following a run of disastrous defeats. The ex-Wigan Warriors halfback was appointed interim coach of Parramatta Eels in 2024 season after Brad Arthur’s dismissal and was eager to stay on in 2025. The Eels, however, looked to Melbourne Storm assistant Jason Ryles, leaving Barrett effectively homeless before striking up a deal with Brisbane Broncos to take over as assistant coach.