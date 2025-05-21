Goole Vikings sign veteran pair on loan including ex-Super League star

GOOLE VIKINGS have taken Andre Savelio and Jason Tali on loan from Doncaster.

Savelio, a former Super League star with St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants, has only played once since signing for the Dons over the winter having been recovering from concussion issues.

Fellow veteran Tali is a Doncaster stalwart with 164 club appearances under his belt since 2016, but has been limited to only three games this year for the Championship side.

Both join on two-week loans although Goole only play once in that period, at Workington Town in League One this Sunday.

Their arrivals are welcome for Vikings coach Scott Taylor – a former team-mate of Savelio at Hull – following recent injuries.

He said: “Both players are a great boost for us, bringing some quality, experience and size to our squad – which we have been looking for.

“It is a great opportunity for both of them to get some important minutes under their belts, and will help some of our younger, less experienced lads who can see what they are about.”