Five potential Super League destinations for Penrith Panthers star Tyrone Peachey

RECENTLY, The Mole at the Wide World of Sports has revealed that Penrith Panthers star Tyrone Peachey will be moving to Super League for 2024 and beyond.

Peachey, who returned to Penrith for 2023 after an ill-fated spell at Wests Tigers, is now 31 years old, but his utility value would be a great asset to Super League sides.

But, which five teams could potentially make a move for him?

Castleford Tigers

Castleford head coach Andy Last has made no secret of his desire to rejuvenate his squad with 18 players out-of-contract at the end of Super League 2023. Though bringing in 31-year-old Peachey wouldn’t do anything for lowering the average squad age, it would bring about a utility player that has been missing since Jake Mamo’s exit from the club. Able to cover every position along the back-line as well as the back-row, Peachey would certainly help plug the gaps which the Tigers currently find themselves having.

Salford Red Devils

Likewise, Salford have been missing a utility player since Dan Sarginson left with Chris Atkin serving well in the halves and at fullback. However, the Red Devils perhaps need someone else that can cover a multitude of positions on the tight budget that Paul Rowley has to work with. Peachey could definitely be the man to fill this role, though Salford have been more willing to lure younger NRL players over rather than those in their 30s.

Wakefield Trinity

Of course, this would all hinge on whether Wakefield stay in Super League which currently looks increasingly bleak as Mark Applegarth’s side sit bottom of the table with no wins in 11 games. Their recent NRL recruits in Kevin Proctor, Jorge Taufua and Renouf Atoni have not really hit the ground running which could well put Trinity off going back into the NRL market. That being said, Wakefield need a utility player that can fill a number of positions and Peachey fits the bill.

St Helens

Here me out with this one. St Helens have struggled with injuries in 2023 with the back-line particularly struggling. Bringing in someone of Peachey’s ilk, who has experienced the highs of Penrith and the lows of the Gold Coast Titans and Wests Tigers, would definitely have helped in 2023. That being said, would an NRL bench player want to be first reserve in the Super League? With a fit squad, Peachey likely wouldn’t get in the Saints team.

Catalans Dragons

In recent years, Catalans’ overseas recruitment has improved massively on days gone by. The Dragons have signed the likes of Adam Keighran, Tom Davies, Tom Johnstone and Sam Tomkins who have all added a great deal to the French club. A utility man like Peachey could help plug the gaps that Catalans have had this season in terms of injuries as well as giving a greater competition for places.