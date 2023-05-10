Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets crucial gig

ANOTHER round of Super League action is upon us this weekend and what a round it promises to be!
The action begins on Thursday night when Wakefield Trinity host Hull FC with Jack Smith the man-in-the-middle for that crucial clash.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Castleford Tigers host Catalans Dragons in another vital game with Aaron Moore taking charge as brother Liam will officiate Wigan Warriors’ live Sky clash against Leeds Rhinos.
Ben Thaler will be at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Warrington Wolves’ clash with Hull KR whilst Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Huddersfield Giants’ home game against the Leigh Leopards.
With just one game scheduled for Saturday, Chris Kendall will be the man-in-the-middle.
Here is the list in full:
Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC
11th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: T. Grant
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons
12th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: N. Bennett
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: L. Rush
In Goal: J. Stearne
In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson
Time Keeper: T. Randerson
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
12th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
Video Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock
Time Keeper: N. Hope
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR
12th May, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: S. Mikalauskas
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts
In Goal: T. Jones
In Goal 2: P. Marklove
Time Keeper: P. Smith
Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards
12th May, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: M. Craven
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: P. Brooke
In Goal 2: K. Moore
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
13th May, KO: 13:00
M Com: P. Smith
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: A. Moore
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: S. Houghton