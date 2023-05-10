Super League refereeing appointments as Jack Smith gets crucial gig

ANOTHER round of Super League action is upon us this weekend and what a round it promises to be!

The action begins on Thursday night when Wakefield Trinity host Hull FC with Jack Smith the man-in-the-middle for that crucial clash.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and Castleford Tigers host Catalans Dragons in another vital game with Aaron Moore taking charge as brother Liam will officiate Wigan Warriors’ live Sky clash against Leeds Rhinos.

Ben Thaler will be at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for Warrington Wolves’ clash with Hull KR whilst Marcus Griffiths takes charge of Huddersfield Giants’ home game against the Leigh Leopards.

With just one game scheduled for Saturday, Chris Kendall will be the man-in-the-middle.

Here is the list in full:

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC

11th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: T. Grant

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: B. Brocklehurst

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

12th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: L. Rush

In Goal: J. Stearne

In Goal 2: S. Jenkinson

Time Keeper: T. Randerson

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

12th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

Video Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock

Time Keeper: N. Hope

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

12th May, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: S. Mikalauskas

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

In Goal: T. Jones

In Goal 2: P. Marklove

Time Keeper: P. Smith

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards

12th May, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: M. Craven

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: P. Brooke

In Goal 2: K. Moore

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

13th May, KO: 13:00

M Com: P. Smith

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: A. Moore

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: S. Houghton