Five Super League players charged following Magic Weekend but Hull FC’s Liam Knight escapes

FIVE Super League players have been charged following Super League’s Magic Weekend – but Hull FC’s Liam Knight is not one of them.

Knight was sent off by referee Aaron Moore for a high shot and Huddersfield Giants’ Sam Hewitt during his side’s 12-10 loss on Sunday afternoon.

However, the former NRL forward has escaped any punishment with the Disciplinary Match Review Panel stating: “Player comes in a reckless manner however contact is mainly all on the body and contact with the head is secondary and minimal. Player comes in front and arm is loose ready to wrap but impact of contact takes opponent away.”

Meanwhile, there was a Grade B Head Contact charge for Wakefield Trinity’s Isaiah Vagana which has ushered three penalty points, despite referee Tom Grant letting Vagana stay on the field during his side’s 32-8 win over Castleford Tigers.

Huddersfield’s Tom Burgess and Matty English have been both given Grade B charges and three penalty points – as has Hewitt.

Sam Eseh, too, has been given a Grade C Head Contact charge and five penalty points for his shot on Burgess early in the first-half.

There was, however, no charge for St Helens’ Lewis Murphy after he was sinbinned during his side’s 17-4 loss to Leeds Rhinos.