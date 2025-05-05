Sky Sports + set for key change in streaming platform for Super League fixtures

SKY SPORTS + is set for a key change in its streaming platform for Super League fixtures.

With supporters voicing their concerns that no playback option is currently available for Super League fixtures, that is about to change from the end of July.

That’s according to Rugby League On TV, which has posted on X that a seven-day playback option for games that are broadcast on Sky Sports + will be added.

The streaming platform was launched towards the back end of 2024, with Sky Sports + responsible for covering four Super League games each week.

But, if you were not there to watch it live, then the viewer would not be able to catch up with the game on a playback option – unlike on the BBC iPlayer.

That, however, is about to change.

Rugby League On TV posted on X: “A seven-day playback option for Sky Sports + matches is expected to become an option towards the end of July.”