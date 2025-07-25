Former Bradford Bulls star Danny Peacock dies aged 57

BRADFORD are mourning the death aged 57 of Danny Peacock, the Australian centre who spent three years at the club in the nineties.

He played for Western Suburbs, Gold Coast Seagulls and South Queensland Crushers before arriving in 1997, when the Bulls were Super League champions under the coaching of his compatriot Matthew Elliott.

In the last season before a Grand Final was reintroduced to decide the title winners, Bradford topped the table by seven points from London Broncos.

Peacock also played – and scored a try – in that year’s Challenge Cup final, in which St Helens beat the Bulls 32-22 at Wembley.

He made 52 appearances for Bradford before retiring at the age of 31 in 1999 due to a bad knee injury which hampered his last two seasons at the club.

Peacock was found dead by staff at a motel in Toowoomba, Queensland, where he was staying.