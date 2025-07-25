Mike Eccles tells London Broncos to focus on Championship ‘dogfight’

LONDON BRONCOS coach Mike Eccles has shushed talk of Super League and told his players to concentrate on staying out of League One.

Speculation over a change in the structure of the current three divisions and a top-flight including the capital club has been rife.

But Eccles says the focus has to be firmly on the final eight games of the regular season, starting away to Featherstone on Sunday – and trying to avoid the bottom-four spot which at this stage, would signal games against the top four League One teams in a mini-tournament to determine who plays in which section next year.

“What happens within the game happens, but at this stage, we are in a dogfight,” he said.

“All our attention has to be on building some momentum, getting some points and making sure we are in the best shape we can be to either get out of the bottom four or win the games which follow if we are in the bottom four.”