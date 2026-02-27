Former captain Sade Rihari makes surprise York Valkyrie return

YORK VALKYRIE have re-signed former captain Sade Rihari after a short spell out of the game.

Rihari, who initially joined the club from Salford ahead of the 2023 season, had agreed a move to Huddersfield Giants for the upcoming campaign, but instead will return to York stating she has “unfinished business” at the LNER Community Stadium.

Having led York to the 2024 Super League title, while usual captain Sinead Peach was on maternity leave, Rihari only played seven times for York last season – four in the Challenge Cup and three in the league – but also ran out a number of times for Sheffield Eagles while on dual registration – before taking some time out of the game altogether.

Rihari’s last appearance for the Valkyrie came against St Helens in June, but the 29-year-old halfback is ready to add to that when the new season gets underway with the Challenge Cup group games in April.

“I’m back at York Valkyrie with unfinished business,” she said.

“The girls are like family to me, and this club has made me feel welcome since I first arrived. Now with new staff and a fresh start, it’s time to move forward together in 2026.”