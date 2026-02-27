Harry Smith’s impressive return delights Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet

WIGAN coach Matt Peet was full of praise for scrum-half Harry Smith after another impressive showing in a comfortable win.

The England star, who had to have surgery on a wrist problem in the off-season, was in fine form in round two against Hull FC and was dominant in the 54-0 win over Leigh, scoring two tries and having a hand in a few more.

“It is his craft,” said Peet when asked about Smith’s kicking game. “He practices very hard.

“I think the way we are setting up on last plays has improved. Paul Deacon and Tommy (Leuluai, assistant coaches) do a lot of work there.

“I’m pleased with the decisions he is making and the execution of his skill. I thought Harry was outstanding.”

Speaking about the game and the performance, Peet said: “I’m very happy.

“You want the win first and foremost and to come through healthy, but to get a convincing win, I’m pleased.

“We won’t miss the fact Leigh were missing a lot of talent coming into the game, and some during, so we will keep it in context.”