Former Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos forward joins new club in Australia

FRENCH international Mickaël Goudemand has moved to Australia and signed with local league club Junee Diesels.

The 29-year-old made over 100 Super League appearances across six seasons with Catalans Dragons and one with Leeds Rhinos.

After being released at the end of last season, halfway through his two-year deal at Headingley, Goudemand linked up with Albi in the French top division, Super XIII.

Now the forward has signed with Junee, who play in the Group 9 Rugby League competition in the Riverina region of New South Wales.