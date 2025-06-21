Melbourne Storm win golden-point thriller over South Sydney Rabbitohs

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS 24 MELBOURNE STORM 25

TOM SMITH, Accor Stadium, Saturday

RYAN PAPENHUYZEN’S extra-time field-goal meant Alex Johnston’s four tries were in vain.

The Souths speedster tormented the Storm down the left wing before Tyrone Munro locked things up in the 77th minute.

Latrell Mitchell had the ball on a string in the second half, but his third missed conversion sent the game to golden-point, where Papenhuyzen clinched it.

It’s the second time in four days Mitchell has lost despite outscoring his opponent five tries to four, after NSW’s heartbreaker to Queensland.

Harry Grant, Cameron Munster, Trent Loiero and Stefano Utoikamanu all backed up impressively after Origin.

Bunnies hard man Keaon Koloamatangi somehow played six days after fracturing his eye socket against Canterbury, although English playmaker Lewis Dodd was a late out as Wayne Bennett reshuffled his back line.

Grant darted over and Jahrome Hughes finished a superb team move in the opening six minutes before Johnston nabbed his first.

The prolific winger then scored three more in the first 14 minutes of the second half — two fed by Mitchell, the third an intercept.

Anderson struck too for the Storm, before Tyran Wishart cashed in on a sizzling Sualauvi Faalogo run to leave Melbourne in front.

Mitchell speared a perfect pass for Munro but couldn’t convert to snatch the lead for Souths.

The ace fullback then missed a longe-range, 80th-minute field-goal attempt, before Papenhuyzen slotted his second shot in golden-point.

RABBITOHS: 1 Latrell Mitchell, 2 Alex Johnston, 4 Isaiah Tass, 11 Euan Aitken, 5 Tyrone Munro, 3 Jack Wighton, 7 Jamie Humphreys, 10 Davvy Moale, 9 Siliva Havili, 19 Keaon Koloamatangi, 8 Jai Arrow, 12 Tallis Duncan, 13 Lachlan Hubner. Subs (all used): 14 Ryan Gray, 15 Sean Keppie, 16 Liam Le Blanc, 17 Tevita Tatola

Tries: Johnston (27, 44, 47, 54), Munro (77); Goals: Mitchell 2/5

STORM: 1 Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2 Grant Anderson, 3 Jack Howarth, 4 Nick Meaney, 20 Sualauvi Faalogo, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 10 Josh King, 9 Harry Grant, 16 Tui Kamikamica, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 15 Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Subs (all used): 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 13 Trent Loiero, 14 Tyran Wishart, 19 Alec MacDonald

Tries: Grant (4), Hughes (6), Anderson (52), Wishart (69); Goals: Papenhuyzen 4/4; Field-goals: Papenhuyzen (84)

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 4-12; 8-12, 14-12, 14-18, 20-18, 20-24, 24-24; 24-25

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Rabbitohs: Alex Johnston; Storm: Harry Grant

Penalty count: 5-3; Half-time: 4-12; Referee: Peter Gough; Attendance: 10,093