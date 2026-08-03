Former Hindpool chairman Graham Shaw dies aged 44

HINDPOOL, and the amateur Rugby League fraternity in the Barrow and Furness area, is in mourning for Graham Shaw, who has passed away at the age of 44 after a long battle with cancer.

The former Hindpool chairman leaves wife Lauren and sons Harry and Bobby. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

A fitting and emotional tribute had been paid at the National Conference Cumbria fixture between Hindpool Tigers and Millom on Saturday, July 11.

The game, which was originally due to be played at Millom, was switched to Hindpool by ready agreement between the clubs and, in a moving prelude to the match, Tigers players formed a guard of honour as their long-serving and hugely-popular stalwart was guided onto the field of play in his wheelchair before a four-figure Brisbane Park crowd.

Phil Cubiss and Martin Kennedy said, on behalf of the Tigers: “Graham and his family have shown incredible strength during his battle against such a cruel Illness, and we ask everyone to keep them in their thoughts and prayers, while they are given time to grieve and come to terms with the loss of a great man. Graham was rugby through and through and he was Hindpool to the bone.”

Hindpool coach Kev Kyte added: “Graham joined Hindpool at the age of six, so he has been involved at Brisbane Park for 38 years.

“I first came across him 30 years ago when I joined as a player. He coached at open-age level, but his love was bringing the youth players through, many going on to play at senior level.

“He became chairman in 2014 and did everything that was required within the club, including launching the Masters, for whom he was an active playing member.

“Graham took ill last year and was diagnosed with cancer, and he went to Barcelona for treatment which costs thousands of pounds.

“But Hindpool, the community and all local clubs went out of their way to fund his trips and sent their best wishes, along with Hawcoat Park Rugby Union club.

“To say he was a stalwart was an understatement, he was so dedicated and put many, many hours into making sure the club ran smoothly.

“Times are hard at present, he will be sorely missed, and we will make sure that his memory lives on, we will be strong for him.”

Hindpool’s scheduled game at Dalton at the weekend was postponed as a mark of respect.