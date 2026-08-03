Talking Rugby League: 1895 Cup row reflects poorly on RFL

WIDNES VIKINGS are still unhappy about having to play the 1895 Cup Final on the last day of this month at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

They had been due to play an away game at Sheffield Eagles that weekend.

And rearranging that game to give them a fixture pile-up at the end of the season in the week prior to the start of the Championship play-offs seems distinctly unfair.

I’m sure they will eventually be persuaded to comply with all their commitments, but I do wish that someone at the RFL was smarter with organising fixtures like this one.

The obvious time to have played it would have been on the same weekend as the Magic Weekend.

In fact it could even have been part of the Magic Weekend, which would have been great in giving a higher profile to the two competing teams.

The RFL sometimes seems to act first while only recognising the problems it causes somewhat later.

Another perfect and more serious example is the gradings system, which was introduced without being stress tested.

We need more professionalism from our governing body.