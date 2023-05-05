Former Hull FC and Salford Red Devils forward Jansin Turgut pens permanent rugby league deal

FORMER Hull FC and Salford Red Devils forward Jansin Turgut has penned a permanent rugby league deal following a successful trial deal with Bradford Bulls.

Just three years ago, Turgut attempted to take his own life, falling three storeys from a car park following a battle with mental health.

He fractured his spine, broke his pelvis, both legs and knees and had facial reconstruction after breaking every breaking every bone in his face.

Since then, Turgut has continued to document his recovery on social media and has repeatedly spoke of his hope of returning to rugby league in a professional capacity.

The 27-year-old begun a trial with the Bulls in March and featured in Reserves’ outings against Hull FC and St Helens alongside a first team debut against Midlands Hurricanes and now he has penned a deal.

“I’m really happy, I’m proud of myself knowing that if I got the opportunity in that professional environment again, I will be able to produce the skills and ability I have and back doing what I could do before whilst training hard and staying fit,” said Turgut.

“My time with the club so far has been a really positive experience, the club, the staff, and all the players have been very welcoming. It’s a good group and that’s important, you have to enjoy your time otherwise it can turn from a hobby that you love to a job that you get paid to do. I’m happy and grateful for the opportunity.

“I remember being laid in Hull Royal Infirmary before after coming round from a month long coma and I hadn’t relearned how to walk again and I was laid there telling my family I will play rugby again, so I’d say I knew back then I had the mentally to achieve it in my mind but it was just a case of ticking all the boxes recovery and strength wise until I was physically able to do it. I got the all clear in 2021 and joined my local amateur team West Hull just to get back enjoying the sport and seeing what I felt like playing again.

“I worked hard, did my own preseason with help from Paul Hatton and I did some boxing training and kept my rugby skills sharp going down and training with West Hull. I wanted to take the next step so thought of some options and messaged one of the lads I know at Bradford to see if the coach would be interested. Me and Mark [Dunning] had a phone call and was happy to give me a trial and I told him I was willing to play reserves and do whatever it takes to earn a place in the 1st team.

“My aims are simple, get as much game time as I can whilst enjoying playing again. I enjoy playing attacking plays as a middle or backrow, doing the tough stuff in defence and working hard doing the detailed things and 1 percenters for the team.

“Rugby league fans are a special, special community and players really appreciate the support and time fans give to support them. It’s so valuable having loyal and supportive fans, win or lose and they stick by you is true support. I’ve had that support from my circumstance and I’m forever grateful for them, I truly am!

Bradford boss Mark Dunning insists Turgut has reaped his rewards for his efforts during his successful trial period – and believes there is a lot more to come from the forward across the course of 2023.

“I am really pleased, it adds more consistency to our team knowing Jansin is here for the rest of the year, it is just rewards for his efforts,” said Dunning, who is sponsored by Natalie Lane on behalf of Homeless Not Hopeless.

“His sheer bloody mindedness to achieve impressed me, he has been through a lot and has a real desire to get back to where he was and pays attention to detail in the minor things he does so he is a really good person to have around the camp.

“He is dedicated to being the best he can be and has shown dedication in getting his body and mind back to the way it is now. There are still areas in his game to work on but I have no doubt he will do that and be a real good addition.

“Now he can start to build relationships within the group, he has got that security and we have consistency in knowing he’s with us, now he can build relationships with sides and structures and he will be great to have in the squad.”