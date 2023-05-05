Wakefield Trinity forward makes season-long loan move

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have been busy in the loan market for the past few months in an attempt to bolster their ranks for Super League survival.

However, there have also been some going the other way with Oliver Pratt recently moving on a short-term loan to York Knights with Dane Windrow now making the season-long loan move to Newcastle Thunder.

Windrow began playing rugby league at Dewsbury Celtic before moving to Brighouse Rangers. At 15, he signed for Wakefield’s scholarship programme and has gone on to feature for the club’s Academy and Reserves.

The back rower enjoyed a spell on loan at his hometown club Dewsbury Rams during the 2021 season and spent part of last season also on loan, at League 1 side Oldham RLFC, where he went on to make nine appearances, scoring two tries.

Speaking on his loan move to Thunder, Windrow said: “I am looking forward to ripping in here, they are a good set of lads.

“It is also a great opportunity for me personally and my development as a player.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach Chris Thorman said: “He has come from Wakefield with good recommendations from Mark Applegarth and James Ford.

“He is a back rower that has joined out of necessity as we have had quite a few injuries to the squad but he is more than capable and we are looking forward to having him in the squad – he also trained this week and fitted in well which is another positive.

“On the pitch he is a big body and a big aggressive ball carrier. He is a Dewsbury lad so knows the game very well and he is going to add some strike on the edge for us which is something we need.”