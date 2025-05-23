Former Hull FC, Warrington and Wales forward Mark Jones dies aged 59

MARK JONES was a dual-code Wales forward who played for Hull FC and Warrington, mainly as a prop, and once for Great Britain.

That was from the bench in the 30-12 win over France in Perpignan in February 1992, with his nine outings for the Dragons coming between 1991 and 1996 and including two during the 1995 World Cup, one of them the 25-10 semi-final defeat by England at Old Trafford. He also played for Wales in the 1996 World Nines in Fiji.

Jones, who was living in Abu Dhabi in the Middle East and died aged 59 after suffering a heart attack at his local gym, figured 15 times for the Wales union team, having started his career at hometown club Tredegar and also played for Neath.

After his spell in Rugby League between 1991 and 1996 (he was with Warrington for the inaugural Super League season), he returned to union, which had by then gone professional, with Ebbw Vale, then Pontypool, Neath and Aberavon.

Jones had five campaigns at Hull, moving to Warrington for the final winter season. He also played Rugby League for Aberavon Fighting Irish when he was in his late thirties.

He coached at Rotherham Titans, Aberavon and Dunvant before moving to the United Arab Emirates and working as a lab technician at the Abu Dhabi International School.

Former Wales coach Clive Griffiths said: “Scooby was a giant in both codes, and the fact that he went on to play for Great Britain as well speaks volumes for his ability as a player.

“He was part and parcel of that great era of Welsh Rugby League until rugby union went professional in 1995. From 1991 to 1995, he was an ever-present in the Wales squad.

“Everybody loved him as a man first and foremost. For me, it’s like losing one of the family. We’re so tight as a group, the team of 1995, and we’re always in touch. It’s difficult to explain the depth of feeling from that group of players right now.

“He always called me boss. He was a brilliant man, one of the best and that’s why he was loved so much.”

Wales Rugby League president Mike Nicholas said: “He was a really great guy. I was his team manager with Wales in 1995 and he was a brilliant character on our tour of America.

“He was a fantastic player and teammate and he’ll be missed by all who knew him.”