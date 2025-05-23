Wakefield Trinity’s Daryl Powell gives verdict on Salford Red Devils controversy and reveals another lay-off for halfback Jake Trueman

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell insists that “nobody wants to see” what is currently unfolding at the Salford Red Devils.

Trinity go up against the Red Devils on Sunday afternoon, knowing another win would consolidate their place in the top six.

But whilst Wakefield are thriving on and off the field, the same cannot be said of their opponents, who have lost a number of their best players as the ownership saga continues to rumble on.

Now Powell has given his verdict on the whole situation.

“Nobody wants to see a club be under so much pressure and obviously for individual players it’s really difficult because it’s your living,” Powell said.

“It’s really hard and nobody wants to see that. I went through a bit of that myself at Keighley and ended up going to Leeds.

“Things change quickly. There is a bit of a silver lining there. There will be a bit of angst amongst a few of the boys there and they’ve lost a lot of high quality players.”

One player who will not play for Trinity this weekend is halfback Jake Trueman, who is still suffering with a back injury.

“He has had an ongoing back issue. He has had a couple of jabs in his back this week,” Powell said.

“We are hoping that will resolve itself pretty soon. I haven’t got any news on that.

“He won’t play this week but hopefully he will be in and around next week.

“It’s something that has reared its head.