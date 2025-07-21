Former Leeds Rhinos back signs new Midlands Hurricanes deal

FORMER Super League centre Luis Roberts has committed his future to Midlands Hurricanes, signing a new one-year deal for 2026.

Roberts, who counts Salford, Swinton, Leigh, Leeds, Bradford and Widnes among his former clubs, has scored six tries in 12 appearances since arriving at Midlands ahead of 2025.

Coach Mark Dunning said: “We’re delighted that Luis has committed to the club for another year at least.

“Since arriving at the club, Luis has brought great quality and professionalism and it’s fantastic to see him with a smile on his face and enjoying his rugby again. We look forward to seeing him continue to progress with the Canes badge on his chest.”