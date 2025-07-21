Dewsbury Rams centre signs new contract

DEWSBURY RAMS have agreed a contract extension with centre George Senior while providing an update on their squad ahead of the run-in to the season.

Veteran forward Dale Ferguson and winger Tommy Brierley have both been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after each sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The departure of hookers Sam Day, due to work commitments, and Will Shaw, by mutual consent, has also been confirmed.

Prop Toby Everett, who suffered a thumb injury against Keighley, has undergone surgery and is currently in a cast, with Dewsbury hoping he will be available for the game against Midlands Hurricanes at the end of August.

Loose-forward Louis Collinson is in rehabilitation and hoping to return soon, while another ankle-injury victim, prop Jamie Field, is expected to be back in the near future.

The Rams have drafted in Bradford pair, prop Elliot Peposhi and hooker Tyran Ott on dual-registration from Bradford.

Albania international Peposhi, who came through the youth ranks at St Helens, has featured for both Batley and Bradford in the Championship this season.

Australian Ott, persuaded to make the move to the UK with Bradford in 2024 by Dewsbury legend Mike Stephenson. will help to fill the void left by Day and Shaw.

Senior, the 25-year-old who arrived from neighbours Batley in the close-season, has signed a two-year contract extension.

Coach Paul March said: “Since joining the Rams, George has been extremely professional and has definitely been one of the stand-out performers this season. We’re absolutely delighted to have him on board for another two years.

“He has consistently shown dedication and leadership since joining the team. We look forward to what he’ll continue to bring to the squad.”