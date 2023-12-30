Former RFL chief executive recognised in New Year Honours

FORMER RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours list.

Rimmer has been recognised for services to Rugby League, after working in the game for over two decades.

He worked as a development officer at Doncaster, then as chief executive of Sheffield and Huddersfield, before joining the RFL.

There he served as chief operating officer from 2010 before promotion to the top job at the start of 2018.

After five years as chief executive, Rimmer left the RFL at the end of 2022, and he is now a non-executive director at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Rimmer was recognised in the New Year Honours list alongside Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield, who were both awarded CBEs for their fundraising work in the fight against motor neurone disease.

“This award is very special to me and I am incredibly grateful to receive it – and my congratulations today go to Rob Burrow CBE and Kevin Sinfield CBE, for their thoroughly deserved recognition,” said Rimmer.

RFL chair Simon Johnson said of his former colleague: “Ralph Rimmer has been a passionate advocate of Rugby League throughout his decades in the administration of the sport, and that has continued to be the case since he left the RFL last year.

“His period as chief executive of the RFL included the Covid pandemic with the unprecedented challenges it presented to all sports, and Ralph was an outstanding leader for Rugby League throughout that period.”

