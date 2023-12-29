New Year Honours for Leeds Rhinos greats and MND heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield

ROB BURROW and Kevin Sinfield have been awarded CBEs in the New Year Honours List.

The former Leeds and England team-mates have inspired the nation with their campaigning since Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

Sinfield was awarded an MBE in 2014 for the achievements of his storied playing career, before both were honoured for raising MND awareness in 2021 – Sinfield with an OBE, and Burrow an MBE.

Now both will receive the CBE, and hope to do so together in a joint investiture.

Sinfield has taken on four intense challenges over the past four years to raise funds for MND causes, most recently running seven ultra-marathons in seven days across seven cities and raising over £1m.

“When you think what we have done over the last few years, it is not about getting honours, it is about the MND community,” said Sinfield.

“I feel like I’m the one getting singled out but it’s been a real team effort from everybody.

“I can’t do it on my own, I need everybody to do their bit and it’s been an incredible journey.”

Burrow said: “I am honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community.

“It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure that those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year.

“I would like to thank my wonderful wife Lindsey and my entire family for their support, without which I would be unable to do the campaigning work I have done for care and research to fight this terrible disease.

“I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE. I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the New Year to enjoy another special occasion together again.”

In total, more than £15m has been raised for MND through various fundraising initiatives inspired by Burrow.

As well as Sinfield’s challenges, which have raised over £8m, the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon took place in 2023.

The main beneficiaries of their fundraising have been the MND Association, and Leeds Hospitals Charity’s fund to build a Rob Burrow Centre for MND in Leeds.

Donations towards the Centre, which would provide dedicated care and support for people affected by the disease, can be made at www.leedshospitalscharity.org.uk/Appeal/mnd-centre-appeal.

